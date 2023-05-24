USS Gerald R. Ford sailors – here’s a custom travel guide to Oslo!

Hey, you 4500 American sailors, arriving in the capital with the world's largest warship. Welcome!
We've heard that the «USS Gerald R. Ford» is a brand-new ship on its first voyage. This will be the first port you visit.
- I'm a little worried, said the US ambassador to Norway, Marc Nathanson, humorously to NTB.
You probably need some help. Which establishments can actually accommodate thousands of cadets, captains and admirals? What are you all going to do? You should probably spread out a bit...
Fortunately, Oslo is a great tourist city. We've tailored a guide we believe you Americans (and other tourists too) will find particularly enjoyable in Oslo.
Many Norwegians are curious about the large ship and the soldiers arriving in Oslo on Tuesday morning. Foto: Stein J. Bjørge /Aftenposten
01
Dance with Norwegians
We Norwegians love to dance when we drink alcohol. As our blood alcohol level rises, so does our ability, willingness and courage to speak English. And in this country the weekend often starts on Thursdays. Whether you want to dance or chat, you'll probably find some friendly Norwegians here:
Oslo Street Food: In this old pool, you can swing to well-known, sing-along-friendly tunes. They also have parties on Thursdays.
Elsker: If you're LGBTQ+, this is the place to show off your moves.
Louise: This isn't just Oslo's largest nightclub. The outdoor seating area can accommodate 500 people. It's also located on the harbour so you can sail right in with your dinghy.
At Oslo Street Food there are plenty of food stalls. In the evening, it turns into a dance floor. Foto: Olav Olsen
02
Norwegian classics
Scandinavian food has finally gained some credibility in the rest of the world. This has led to a wave of restaurants serving modern Norwegian cuisine.
Vaaghals: Fancy Norwegian food in Oslo's «Manhattan», called Bjørvika. Not far from the sea where you enjoy being so much!
Smalhans: Do you want to try traditional Norwegian food, but still have money left to spend on beer? Then «dagens Husmann» is a great deal for 205 kroner.
Kaffistova: Visit this place if you have Norwegian roots and want to eat hardcore traditional food. Test out classics like raspeballer, boknafisk and rømmegrøt. Fun to say in American, fun to eat.
It's called raspeball, kumle, kompe or potetball, depending on where you are in the country. Give it a try! Foto: Aftenposten
03
American food
Perhaps food from your homeland is more appealing than smalahove? Don't worry. The city is full of American bangers as well.
Down South Deli: Here you can find sandwiches that are as juicy as a tsunami, with a taste of umami.
Doug's Hamburger: Serves delicious smash burgers, but avoid the fries!
Lucky Bird: If you've missed fried chicken and ribs, stop by here. Add mac n' cheese and creamed corn, and you'll almost feel at home!
Mmmmmmm, a taste of the USA at Down South Deli in Oslo. Foto: Stig B. Hansen / Aftenposten
04
Unique capital city activities
Oslo is not like other capitals – at least, we like to believe so. We have lush nature, a long shoreline AND urban vibes. You should take advantage of that. Especially if you haven't seen anything other than the inside of a ship lately.
The fjord: Walk the plank! In the city center you'll find several beaches and quays to swim from. The water is clean. If the Norwegian bathing temperatures are too low for you, visit one of the many floating houses you see along the coast. They're not a creative form of trailer park, but saunas.
Forest hike: Do you think Oslo people are a bit cold and introverted? Go for a forest walk in Marka, the woods. There, the occurrence of smiling faces and the word «hi» increases by several hundred percent.
SoSoPa: The area has been referred to as Oslo's answer to Brooklyn. It doesn't look similar at all, but it has cool shops and cafes. It got its name in the same way as SoHo: South of Sofienbergparken. It might be the area name Oslo's population is most proud of, actually.
05
Places with room for LARGE groups
There are many of you. So many. Hopefully, you won't be all together all the time - this country doesn't have room for that. But we'll manage to squeeze some of you into the same place. Just take a look:
Posthallen: In Norway's first bar hall you'll find nine bars under one roof. Check out the aquavit bar, Norway's answer to vodka.
The Wild Rover: 330 seats and 42 TV screens for sports enthusiasts. They have burgers and a good selection of beer!
Prindsens Hage: A large outdoor garden in the middle of the city. Here, you can play table tennis, petanque, boule, chess and kubb while enjoying the summer sun and ice-cold beer. Several food trucks are available if you're hungry.
Lekter'n: A gigantic floating platform at Aker Brygge with plenty of space and both food and drinks.