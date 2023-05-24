USS Gerald R. Ford sailors – here’s a custom travel guide to Oslo!

Hey, you 4500 American sailors, arriving in the capital with the world's largest warship. Welcome!

We've heard that the «USS Gerald R. Ford» is a brand-new ship on its first voyage. This will be the first port you visit.

- I'm a little worried, said the US ambassador to Norway, Marc Nathanson, humorously to NTB.

You probably need some help. Which establishments can actually accommodate thousands of cadets, captains and admirals? What are you all going to do? You should probably spread out a bit...

Fortunately, Oslo is a great tourist city. We've tailored a guide we believe you Americans (and other tourists too) will find particularly enjoyable in Oslo.